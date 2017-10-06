This price drop comes right on the heels of Roku announcing entirely new product lineups!

The Roku Premiere+ media streaming device is down to $78.22 on Amazon. This is a device that regularly sells at $85 on Amazon and $90 at other retailers like Walmart. This deal brings it down to the lowest price it has ever been, and Best Buy comes pretty close to matching at $80.

The Roku Premiere+ is the media streaming device you want if you're looking for the most high definition you can possibly get your streaming content. For example, if you bought a brand new 4K Ultra HD TV and need some smart functionality, this would be the device to get to take advantage of those features. While a lot of TVs like that might already come with smart features, I can promise you it won't be nearly as robust or easy-to-use as a Roku.

In addition to HD content, you also get access to the entire Roku lineup, which includes more than 4,500 streaming channels. All of the big names like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Pandora are available. Both devices plug into your TV via HDMI, offer 1080p HD streaming and have an infrared remote control.

If you just want access to all the streaming Roku has to offer and don't need the extra HD content, the Roku Express is only $25 right now.

