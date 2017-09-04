This deal from Thrifter features two Roku devices for just $25 today!

If you've got $25 to spend, you can get a Roku today. The Roku Express is down to $25 on Amazon. It's normally $30 and has never had a direct price drop this low.

The Roku Express+ is also down to $25 during an Amazon Gold Box deal of the day. It's a refurbished unit but it comes with a 90-day warranty from Roku and is covered by Amazon customer service. Normally, the Express+ is $35 refurbished or new.

The Roku Express is a media streaming device that gives you access to the entire Roku lineup, which includes more than 4,500 streaming channels. All of the big names like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Pandora, are available. Both devices plug into your TV via HDMI, offer 1080p HD streaming and have an infrared remote control.

The major difference between the Express and the Express+ is the latter is backwards compatible with older TVs and comes with a composite A/V cable (the cable with red, yellow, and white ports).

Both devices are a great way to get access to a lot of your favorite shows without paying a monthly price for cable. If you really want to cut the cord, invest in one of these simple HDTV antennae to get broadcasting stations near you.

