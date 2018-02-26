Anker's new Roav Viva , an Alexa-enabled 2-port USB car charger, is down to $39.99 with code VIVACARA on Amazon. This is a brand new product, just released in early February, and has never had a deal before.

The Viva connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and then you connect your phone to your car's stereo either via Bluetooth or an auxiliary jack. It will use your phone's Internet to access Alexa's services and relay them through your car's speakers. You can access the full-range of Alexa's skills, including playing your favorite music, getting directions, or hearing the news. You can make and receive phone calls without taking your hand off the wheel. It also has voice isolation via two integrated mics that can accurately identify your voice over other car noises.

The dual charging ports have PowerIQ technology to detect what's plugged in and deliver the fastest charge. The top of the device has a mute button that makes it easy to turn off the mics if you don't want Alexa listening to everything you say. Users give it 3.9 stars based on 48 reviews.

