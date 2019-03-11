Before hitting the highway for any road trips this summer, make sure you're prepared for the long ride. The Roav SmartCharge Halo 3-port USB Car Charger by Anker could be a smart way to start, and today you can pick one up for only $14.39 at Amazon. That's a new low price for this recently released product; it's sold for up to $20 since its debut last month.

This car charger is able to charge devices at up to 3.5 times faster than standard 5W options thanks to the integrated Quick Charge 3.0, PowerIQ, and VoltageBoost technology. Its three USB ports are capable of powering up three devices simultaneously, and by using the Roav Charger app, you can even customize its LED with over 16,000 color options. The app can also tell you when your car's battery needs to be replaced and records your vehicle's location when you get out, which can be super helpful when trying to find it in a large parking lot. Roav includes a one-year warranty with this charger as well.

