Grab a Ring Video Doorbell Pro discounted to $199 with a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. The Ring doorbell goes for $250 usually, and the Echo Dot is $40 on its own. That's a savings of $90 off what this would've cost last week.

You're already saving $50 on the doorbell, which is a pretty great low price. The free Echo Dot is just a little icing on that smart home cake.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro pairs with that Echo Dot fairly smoothly. Use Alexa to turn the light on or send announcements to your Echo devices when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can use your Echo device to hear and speak to visitors, too. With the video doorbell you'll record video in 1080p and be able to watch that video anywhere using your phone and Live View on-demand video and audio. Get mobile alerts, too.

Don't want to go all out with the Doorbell Pro? Save $30 and get the Ring Video Doorbell 2 on sale for $169.

