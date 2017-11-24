Home security is important, and it doesn't have to cost you a fortune.

Right now you can grab Ring's new Spotlight Cam (wired) for just $149 at Amazon, which is a $50 savings. These cameras were just released back at the end of September, and since then they have only ever dropped down to around the $183 mark, so this is a new low for them by far. It comes in two different versions, and this is the wired one, which obviously requires you to be able to plug it in to power it up.

If you're thinking about picking up multiple cameras, there is actually a better offer for you. Home Depot also has a sale which offers them for $134 a piece if you order 2 or more. That's a minimum of $268, but if you were planning to use these to cover multiple areas, you'd save a lot of money buying in bulk from Home Depot. This deal is good in White or Black.

The camera comes with a power cord that is around 9 feet long, giving you a little flexibility of where you can install it at your house. If you'd prefer something brighter, the Ring Floodlight Camera is down to $224 at Amazon, which is a savings of $25 from its regular price. If you happen to have a Costco membership, you can score it for $199.99 with a Chime Pro and year of cloud recording, which is the best current offer for it.

See at Amazon