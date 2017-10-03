Take advantage of this deal on Ring's do-it-yourself home security system that includes live video monitoring!

The Ring home security kit is down to $349.99 at Best Buy. This kit was $500 at Best Buy yesterday, and that's the price it goes for at other retailers. This drop is one of the best we've ever seen.

The home security kit comes with the Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Chime, and two stick up cameras. Bought individually, the kit would cost $566 at current street prices.

Ring recently announced Ring Protect, an all-new home security system setup they have designed. This deal price may be Best Buy anticipating a fall in sales for the older version, although Ring has said the new system will work with the old system.

Features for the kit include:

Download the Ring app to view footage and receive alerts on your mobile device. You can keep an eye on your home and speak with visitors, all from a remote location.

Optional cloud recording. In addition to free live streaming, you can add cloud recording to save footage and share clips with friends and family.

Capture everything in HD: 720p resolution and the glass lens allow you to see small details on your screen.

Infrared night vision lets you see in the dark. Keep an eye on things when there's little to no light.

Weather-resistant camera housing for outdoor usage ensures durability in a variety of conditions.

Stream live video from your home to your mobile device or Windows 10 PC.

Limitless chime pairing. Set up as many chimes as you want.

Round out your kit with anything else you might need for your home. Add some renewable energy to your new security system with solar panels for the stick up cameras. You can also add chimes for every door in your house.

