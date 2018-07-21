Ah, Nintendo, breaker of hearts and crusher of dreams. How can one company be so good at releasing such limited quantities of the coolest items ever?!

The Nintendo NES Classic Mini has been hard to nab from the get-go. When it was first released, people waited in line for hours in the hopes of snatching one up -- myself included. This little gadget hit the reseller market fast after stock was depleted, selling for up to $1,000. Seriously. It was once thought to be gone forever, and it left thousands of fans upset, knowing that they may never have the chance to revisit their childhood favorites on an actual Nintendo machine. (Yes, you can emulate retro games. No, it isn't the same. Don't @ me.)

Thankfully, you don't have to wait for six hours in the freezing Wisconsin snow to get yours like I did. You don't even have to leave your house. Amazon has the Nintendo NES Classic Mini console in stock for the MSRP of $59.99. No markups, no hassle, and no blood, sweat, or tears. Except for maybe tears of joy.

This thing is awesome. It has the look and feel of the original console, although it is slightly smaller and sleeker. It includes an old-school controller and it's packed with 30 games, including Super Marios Bros., Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Mega Man, and more. It's worth noting that the controller cord is pretty short, but extenders are available for cheap or you could even pre-order a wireless controller. If you were inclined to do some web searching, you may also find that rumor has it you can hack the console to include hundreds of other games, although you run the risk of bricking your machine, among other things, and an editor such as myself couldn't possibly suggest that you do such a thing.

This is the first major restock of this console since it was released. If you're interested, trust me: there are thousands of other interested people, too. Hop to it and beat them to the punch before it sells out again.

