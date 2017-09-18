Odds are most of your gadgets charge using a USB cable, so wouldn't it be nice to be able to plug that cable right into the wall without having to find a wall charger to plug it into? Well, with TopGreener's dual USB outlet receptacle you can do just that. Right now you can pick one up for just $17.02 with coupon code OPZ757GL. This is a savings of $5 from its regular price.

All you have to do is replace an existing wall receptacle with this new one and you'll instantly have access to the two plugs as well as two USB ports.

Upgraded High-Speed Charging Tech: In-wall dual USB power outlet with a total output of 4.8 Amp, 24W, 5VDC. Each port reaches up to 2.4A maximum

Smart intelliChip USB ports precisely read the power needed to maximize charging efficiency up to 2.4A per port or up to what the device allows without overcharging (does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge)

Design Innovation: 3 interchangeable face covers that snap on to outlet face for easy color changes.

3 face cover colors include: White (comes attached), Black, Light Almond

Duplex power outlet with tamper-resistant (TR) shutters enhance electrical safety, preventing unwanted objects from being inserted into the outlet; Meets 2011 NEC

TR Duplex Receptacle 15 Amp/120VAC; UL listed;

Easy installation includes simple back and side wiring. Wall plate NOT included.

As noted above, this outlet does not come with a wall plate. You'll need to buy one separately, and we recommend the Leviton options which are extremely affordable.

Keep in mind that you'll want to turn off power to the outlet before attempting to switch them out. If you aren't comfortable doing the swap yourself, contact a local electrician to do it for you. It shouldn't cost much, and your safety is important!

