For one day only, Woot is offering discounts of up to $260 on certified refurbished Segway models. With today's sale, you can pick up either the Segway miniPro 320 or the ES1 Kick Scooter for just $349.99. That's around $40 off the ES1's average price at Amazon, and a whopping $260 off the miniPro 320's average cost. As the models differ greatly, the scooter may still end up being the best deal for you. Woot includes a 90-day warranty with both models just in case you experience any issues once you receive your order.

The miniPro is a two-wheeled electric scooter that you ride hands-free, but this version of the miniPro is a bit different than others as it utilizes Bluetooth to connect to an app on your mobile device. That'll allow you to remote control the transporter, change its speed, customize its lights, check vehicle diagnostics, receive firmware updates, set your anti-theft alarm, and more. It's easy to ride (thanks to precision sensors and the knee control bar) and goes up to 10 MPH with a 14-mile range. It's not too heavy to carry around and small enough to store in your trunk, too.

On the other hand, the ES1 is an electric scooter for those who don't want to risk hands-free accidents. It weighs less than 25 pounds and can reach speeds up to 12 MPH, with a battery that's capable of lasting for a 15-mile ride on a single charge. However, there's no app connectivity for this option.

Woot offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise you'll be charged a $6 shipping fee at checkout. Remember, this offer is limited to one day only, so don't wait long before placing your order!

