Woot has a number of refurbished Samsung smartphones on sale for today only. The promotion includes 2017's Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ models with prices starting at $279.99. All of the phones in the sale are unlocked and come with a 90-day Woot warranty.

Both of the S8 devices feature a 12 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera so you can capture a nice shot wherever you go. The S8 has a 5.8-inch display while the S8+ is a bit bigger with a 6.2-inch screen. They also feature 64GB of storage with the ability to add a microSD card of up to 256GB for additional room. They both have 4GB RAM along with being compatible with Qi wireless chargers so you won't even have to plug your phone in to charge it anymore if you don't want to.

The battery on the $300 S8+ is a bit bigger than the S8's, but other than that and the screen size, these devices are basically the same, so it really comes down to your preference and whether you want to pay an extra $30 for the bigger version of this phone. We compared the two and recommend people go with the S8 over the S8+, unless you need the additional battery capacity and slightly larger display.

Don't forget to use your Amazon Prime membership to avoid Woot's $5 shipping fee.

