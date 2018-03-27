The 27000mAh capacity is huge. That's a lot of juice to charge your phones, tablets, or quite literally anything you can plug into it. Thanks to the 3-prong AC outlet, you could power a blender on the road with this thing. In addition to that outlet, which maxes out at 70W, there are also two USB-A outputs and one USB-C output. The AC outlet has its own dedicated on/off switch along with a flap to cover it up when not in use. When out of power, the device can recharge fully in just about five hours, and it has eight LEDs to indicate how much power it has. There are also built-in air vents and a fan to keep it cool.

