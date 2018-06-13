The RAVPower USB-C 22000mAh portable battery charger is down to $34.99 on Amazon. It normally sells for $50 and hasn't dropped this low before.

This charger comes with three ports: two USB-A iSmart outputs that reach 2.4 amps, and one 3A USB-C port. All three can work simultaneously. It uses a microUSB input to charge and has LED lights to let you know how much power is left. The USB-C port works as both input and output so you can recharge twice as fast. Plus, it works with a variety of devices, including Apple MacBooks and Android phones.

