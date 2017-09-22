If you have long days ahead, this portable battery pack is a must-have for your bag!

There have been a lot of advancements when it comes to battery life on current smartphones and gadgets, but sometimes they still don't last long enough to make it through our busy days. This is where portable batteries come in handy, and RAVPower's latest option is a great one to consider.

Right now, you can pick up RAVPower's 22000mAh power bank with 3 high-speed USB charging ports for just $31.99 at Amazon when you enter the coupon code PB052USA during checkout. This is a savings of $8 from its regular price, and only a few dollars more than its lowest price ever.

Whether you have a smartwatch that doesn't last you the day, or your travel days take a toll on your phone's battery, these are a great thing to have in any bag you take on the go with you. 22000mAh is enough to charge many devices up to 8 times on a single charge, and recharging the battery is more than twice as fast thanks to its 2.4A high-speed charging input.

Multiple Charging with 3 USB Ports: Charge up to 3 devices simultaneously with a total current output of 5.8A. Note: Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge

Speedy Recharging Time: Fully charged in just 11-12 hours with a 2.4A charger – twice as fast as a 1A charger

High-Density Li-Polymer Battery: Portable, lightweight build unleashes 22000mAh of power to charge an iPhone 7 for 8 times, a Galaxy S8 4.4 times, or an iPad mini over 3 times

Stop worrying about making it through the day, or having your phone die before you make it home that evening, and grab one of these for yourself now!

