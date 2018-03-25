This RAVPower 12000mAh power bank is down to $13.79 with code 40PB061S3 on Amazon. The price is one of the lowest we've ever seen and matches a deal that died rather quickly a couple days ago. Without the code, it sells for around $23 so you're saving a nice chunk off that.

The device has two charging ports with a combined 3.4A output that work with both iOS and Android phones. It only takes around five hours to fully recharge. Your devices will be protected from over-charge or short circuit, and there are four LED indicators to let you know how things are going. Users give this 4.2 stars based on 701 reviews.

