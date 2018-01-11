Use this whether you have a new iPhone or Android phone.

This RAVPower fast charging Qi wireless charging pad is down to $32.99 with code ZDWIRECH on Amazon. The charging pad is $45 without the code, but that's a very recent drop. It actually sells at $50 far more frequently. This price is a match for a deal we saw in late December.

This charging pad works with the newest iPhones and Android phones. It also comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter for phones that can handle it.

Features include:

7.5W wireless charging for newest iPhone X / 8 Plus / 8 is enabled in the latest iOS 11.2 update - faster than traditional 3.5W-5W wireless chargers

Compatible with All Qi-Enabled Phones: Includes iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus; non-Qi enabled phones are still compatible but will require a Qi wireless charging cover to power up

Fast & Free 24W QC 3.0 Adapter: Includes a powerful Quick Charge 3. 0 adapter that boosts the max output to 10W so selected Samsung Galaxy, Google Nexus, or Microsoft Lumia phones can charge even faster

Portable, Practical, Stylish, and Safe: Lightweight, take anywhere size with silicone anti-skid design to prevent sliding; smart battery indicator; built-in over-current, over-voltage, and over-temperature protection systems

This device has 4.1 stars based on 560 user reviews.

See on Amazon