The RAVPower Qi fast wireless charging pad is down to $10.99 with code BKG4XX7P on Amazon. This charging pad is $15 without the code and normally sells for around $16.

The Qi fast wireless charging pad works with any Qi-certified wireless charging mobile device, including the iPhone and the Galaxy S9. Devices with Quick Charge like the S9 can charge twice as fast with up to 10W where the non-QC devices are at 5W. Be sure to use a Quick Charge adapter to get the most out of those devices. The device is designed with safeguards to keep your devices from getting too much current or voltage. It comes with an LED indicator to indicate whether it's charging or in standby, and RAVPower backs it up with an 18-month warranty. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 1,030 reviews.

