RAVPower's Fast Qi Wireless Charging Pad drops to just $9.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code RAVPCC14 during checkout. This deal saves you $5 off its current price.
You can also grab an updated, sleeker version of this charger for $10.99 with code RAVPC083.
With a wireless charging pad, you can eliminate those nights you go to bed forgetting to plug in your phone. Every night will be like that after all, as you'll be able to just drop your phone on this charger to ensure it has a full battery in the morning. It features protection against overcurrents, overheating, and over-voltage.
There's also an LED light which changes from blue to green to indicate whether your device is on standby or charging. No wall adapter is included with the charger however, so you may want to pick up an extra if you don't have one lying around already.
This device can fast charge Quick Charge devices up to 10W while non-Quick Charge devices power up at a standard 5W. RavPower also includes an 18-month warranty with this product. Over 1,150 customers at Amazon reviewed it resulting in an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.