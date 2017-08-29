Our friends at Thrifter have a great deal on a mini portable battery charger!

The whole point of the smartphone revolution was we could carry the power of a full-blown computer in our pocket. We didn't have to make room for more stuff... until it came time to charge the battery. Then you needed a backpack just to carry all your cords and power adapters and giant, monolithic, battery packs.

That's the beauty of a mini external charger like the RAVPower Luster Mini 3350mAh portable battery pack. It can fit in your pocket, or purse, and you don't have to go out of your way to keep your phone juiced up. Right now it's down to $6.99 with code KJAPB335.

Its normal street price is $11.99. While it's hard to tell if there have been other coupon codes just as good as this, it hasn't had a direct price drop this low since last year.

Despite its size, it still has enough power to fully charge an iPhone 7 and similar phones. Assuming you actually leave the house with a full charge (and didn't forget to charge it all night like I usually do), it should keep you topped off while you're out. Other features include:

Thoughtful And Ergonomic Design: White plastic cap at the top and unique clip-inspired design prevent the charger from scratching and rolling off your desk

Easy-to-press power button plus three status LEDs keep you informed of remaining capacity

1A output and 1A input: charge faster and smarter than others. Automatically detects and delivers the optimal charging current for any connected device, which ensures the fastest and most efficient charge

Short-circuit and over-current protection will make the charger automatically shut down if a short circuit or overload output occur while the unit is charging

Ultra reliable Lithium-Ion battery with over 500 battery charge cycles

RAVPower offers an 18-month warranty for the charger as well.

This charger only comes with one USB to micro USB cable, so grab an extra USB-C cord or Lightning cable if you need one.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!