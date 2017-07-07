Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day includes a selection of RavPower gear on sale. The items on sale include a 6-port quick charge hub, a portable battery pack, and a 5-pack of micro USB cables.

The 6-port Quick Charge hub is down to $22.99 with this deal. That's a drop of about $12 from its normal $35 price. This hub has 60W of power and comes with lifetime warranty. The top port is a QuickCharge 3.0 port that can charge at a much faster rate. The whole thing sits nicely on your desktop and can keep your phone, tablet and computer charged up at once.

RavPower's battery pack is down to $39.99 from its normal price of $55. This thing has a lot of juice with 26800mAh. It also has three ports so you can charge multiple devices at the same time. It only takes 13 hours to get completely ready to go and can charge your phone for nine days.

This 5-pack of micro USB cables is on sale for $10.39. It normally sells around $13. The pack comes in several assorted sizes: one 1 ft, two 3 ft, one 6 ft, and one 10 ft. That's a cable for pretty much every situation. Put one or two in your car, keep one by your bed, and stick the extra long one in that hard-to-reach power strip behind your desk. Never go into a room without the ability to charge your stuff.

