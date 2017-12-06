And you thought you knew portable battery chargers...

This RAVPower AC Outlet portable charger is down to $79.99 on Amazon. It was selling as as high as $140 in early October and has been on a steady decline ever since, but $80 is an all new low.

You can also get this 2-pack of USB-A to USB-C charging cables for free by either adding both to your cart using the AC outlet's product page or adding them individually. Either way you should see the $10 price discounted automatically during checkout. Just make sure the seller is "Sunvalley Brands" on both products.

Compare this price with slightly larger RAVPower models that only add an incremental power increase but cost almost twice as much or the popular Jackery PowerBar, which has the same milliampere hours but still charges $50 more.

Features include:

New-and-Improved Version: 2-prong AC output with a power supply on / off switch indicator for devices up to 50W (To turn ON the AC power, hold the power button for 8 seconds)

Charge Two Devices at Once: Type-C and iSmart USB ports allow for fast and simultaneous charging of a MacBook and another device (Type-C port only supports output)

A 20100mAh Power Fortress: Enough juice to charge an iPhone 7 for 5.6 times, a Galaxy S8 for 3.7 times, or the 12" MacBook 1 time Faster Recharge Between Uses: With the 19V/1.6A DC input, the battery recharges in just 3.5 hours while 5 LED lights indicate remaining battery

Advanced Protection: Keep your gadgets safe from overcharge, short circuit, and power surges with air vents for heat dissipation

If you've ever bought a portable charger before, this is basically the same as any one of those except it also adds an AC Outlet to the mix. That greatly expands what you can charge beyond just USB gadgets. Keep your drone's battery charger working while you're out in the field or charge small appliances while camping.

