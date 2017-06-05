Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a pair of Sonos discounts you won't want to miss!

If you've been looking into wireless speakers for your house, Sonos is likely a brand that you have seen pop up multiple times. It's no secret that Sonos products are a bit on the more expensive side, but there is a good reason behind that: they are amazing. I got my first two speakers over 6 years ago, and thanks to online updates from Sonos the older speakers have all the same features and functionality as my brand new addition that I got this year.

One thing about Sonos speakers is that they don't go on sale very often, so when they do you want to be sure to pick them up. Right now the company is offering $50 off the 2-pack of Play:1 speakers, and $100 off the Sonos Sub.

These deals are available at a variety of retailers, including:

Both the speakers and subwoofer are available in black and white, and you can mix and match the speakers if you want. Whether you are looking to get your Sonos system started, or want to expand one that you already have, you won't want to miss out on this deal!

