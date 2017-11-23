We didn't expect a lot of PS4 Pro deals this year, so this is a nice surprise!

Amazon is selling the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Limited Edition Console - Destiny 2 Bundle for only $349.99! This is a match of GameStop and Best Buy's price, but they have the standard Black console without Destiny 2! Amazon wins.

There are a ton of other great PlayStation sales going on right now, including unique prices on games, the PlayStation VR down to one of its best prices, and more.

Features include:

This Limited Edition bundle is the perfect package for existing and new Destiny fans.

Destiny 2 players on PS4 will have access to bonus content before its available anywhere else.

Bonus content includes a competitive multiplayer map, a three person co-op Strike, a new ship, specialized gear set and an exclusive exotic weapon.

HDR in Destiny 2 coming soon.

