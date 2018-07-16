Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon is offering up some sweet savings on the 6-quart Instant Pot multicooker. It's on sale for just $58.99, which beats the best price ever (a Black Friday 2016 discount) by over $10. If you need a Prime membership, click here for a free 30-day trial.

You can use this as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. It's very user-friendly as well. You'll get a few different accessories, including a steam rack (with handles), recipe booklet, two different spoons, a measuring cup, and a user manual. If you need recipe inspiration, check out The Instant Pot Cookbook.

