Prime Day 2018 is slowly coming to a close and, luckily for the hopeful shoppers out there, there are still tons of deals in stock and new offers being uncovered by the Thrifter deal team. If you've been keeping up during the event, you've already witnessed the onslaught of discounts which arrived in waves over the past 24 hours. With so much going on at once, it's easy for great deals to slip by, which is why we've put together the following guide to the best Prime Day discounts for kids' toys and baby essentials. Of course, you'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of any of these deals, but if you're not yet a member, you can start a free 30-day trial to get in all of the discounts.

Though we've seen a wide variety of tech and home goods on sale during Prime Day 2018, toys and baby products didn't seem to earn Amazon's focus as much. In any case, there are some great deals to be found with a bit of searching, such as 20% discounts or more on Safety 1st car seats and nursery essentials which includes everything from cribs and mattresses to blankets and rocking chairs. You can also grab the Radio Flyer 4-in-1 Stroll 'N Trike for only $56 right now; it's versatile enough to support children from 9 months old up to five years old.

It's about time to start stocking up the closet with Christmas presents too, which is why this 40% discount on a wide range of indoor toys is not worth missing out on. It features toys for all ages and includes options like board games and princess dolls. STEM toys are discounted up to 30% too, like the $150 Cozmo robot which can express hundreds of emotions and has a personality of its own.

However, no major sale on toys would be complete without discounts on Nerf and Lego products, and Prime Day is no exception. Nerf deals include the two-pack of Phoenix LTX Lazer Taggers for $45 and a Strike Pack Bundle for $40 which includes three Nerf blasters, 150 Elite darts, and a tactical vest. Meanwhile, Lego fans could grab the Air Race Jet kit on sale for $112 — almost $50 off its regular price — or the Batmobile set based on the Lego Batman Movie for just $39.

There are only a few hours left of Prime Day, so make sure to get everything you want in your cart and checkout before 3 AM EST hits on July 18. Head over to our best Prime Day deals page to take a last look and then start counting down the minutes 'til your packages arrive.