Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a way to charge your phones and computers no matter where in the world you travel!

Traveling out of the U.S. and still want to charge your phones and tablets? Amazon's Gold Box deal of the day has the Poweradd international travel adapter kit for $18.99. Normally this kit hovers around $26. Today's deal is the lowest price in almost a year.

This adapter kit comes with two power outlets, two USB ports and a micro USB connector. On the back of the device is a place where you can easily replace the plug based on where you're traveling.

The kit comes with 5 international adapters for the U.S., U.K., Australia, Europe, and Japan. It's compatible with more than 150 countries. (It specifically mentions not being compatible with 5: Italy, Switzerland, Brazil, Chile, South Africa. However, many places in Italy and Switzerland would have both the traditional sockets and the European standard based on my experiences traveling there.)

Poweradd offers a 2-year warranty on all devices. More than 1,000 users give this product 4.6 stars, and many of them have shared their positive traveling experience with this kit.

You can also get the Poweradd surge protector with international adapters for $19.49. That's down from a regular price of $24 and is its lowest price drop ever.

