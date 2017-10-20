VR is cool, but who in their right mind would play Resident Evil 7 VR? No thank you, nightmares.

The PlayStation VR + PS4 Camera Bundle is currently on sale at Amazon for only $279.99 when you enter promo code 100VRSAVE at checkout. The last bundle deal we shared was back in August, and that sale only dropped it down to $300. The street price for this bundle is around $350, so this is a huge chunk off.

The PSVR headset allows you to play virtual reality games on your PlayStation 4 console (not included). It's simple to setup and features such stunning graphics in some games that many people get frightened by the immersive nature of the headset.

With the PlayStation camera you can livestream your PSVR gaming to all your friends, so they can watch you score and freak out.

There are already a bunch of games available for PSVR, including Until Dawn, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Resident Evil 7, Batman: Arkham VR and more.

What makes this deal worth considering? - We haven't seen a deal on this bundle since August, and this price is $20 better than that one.

