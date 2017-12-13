You'll be thanking yourself years from now.

PlayStation Plus members know how crucial the subscription service is if you enjoy playing multiplayer on the PS4. Though the price of the one-year subscription was ratcheted up by $10 earlier this year to $60, most PS4 gamers continue to pay Sony monthly or yearly for their membership between $5 and $8 a month depending on the subscription length purchased. Right now however, you can pick up multiple years of PlayStation Plus at just $39.99 each via Amazon, bringing your monthly cost down to $3.33.

Maybe your current subscription still has six months left before it expires - that's still no reason to hold off on this deal. You could grab two years of PS Plus for just $20 more than one year regularly costs right now, and the codes stack so you can enter them all as soon as they arrive and have your membership locked in for a while. What's great about PlayStation Plus is that the membership you buy can be used on a variety of PlayStation consoles too, so if you buy five years, you'll be able to use your membership on your PS5 / PSV whenever that comes out too.

Other than multiplayer, PS Plus subscribers also get access to free game downloads monthly along with exclusive PlayStation Store discounts and more.

