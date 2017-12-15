Might make a good Christmas present!

This PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB gaming console is bundled with Star Wars Battlefront II for $249. This bundle normally sells for $300, and it has never had a direct price drop before.

The PlayStation 4 Slim is the mid-tier PlayStation 4. It came out earlier in 2016 and is a refreshed version of the original console that released in 2013. It's the smallest design of the three available versions, which is why it's called Slim. We broke down the three versions and talk about which one to buy.

If you want to play your new Star Wars game online, you'll also need a PlayStation Plus membership, which is currently $60 for a year.

See on Amazon