Sony's PlayStation Gold wireless headset is down to $72.94 via Amazon today. This headset was released in February earlier this year, and today's deal marks the lowest offer we've ever seen on it. It regularly sells for $100 at other retailers such as Best Buy, though it's been available for around $91 on average at Amazon.

The older version was a really well-liked gaming peripheral, but the new one is getting good critical reviews as well. PC Mag gave it 4 stars. The team here has a breakdown of the differences between the two and talks about whether or not you should upgrade.

The headset has 7.1 virtual surround sound, a noise-canceling microphone, a free companion app, and a comfortable feel for long-term gaming. You can even remove the faceplates and customize it according to your own style. It's still somehwat new so it doesn't have a huge amount of user reviews, but close to 190 users give it 3.8 stars out of 5 collectively at Amazon.

