The Plantronics BackBeat Fit Bluetooth headphones are down to $89.99 on Amazon. These headphones are normally $130 and have never dropped lower than $100 before.

The BackBeat Fit released back in 2014 and earned a lot of praise from critics, including 4 star reviews from CNET and PC Mag. They have only gotten better over the years because as their value has gone up as the price has gone down.

These are headphones designed specifically for exercising. They have a secure fit that doesn't block noise, in case you want to run outside and don't enjoy being hit by things. They also have a long battery life up to eight hours and great sound.

Features include:

Flexible design fits comfortably and stays put for all levels of exercise with easy on-ear controls for calls and music.

Sweatproof and waterproof: Protected by a P2i nano-coating, these headphones deliver sweatproof durability and meet the IP57 rating for withstanding fresh water up to one meter for 30 minutes.

Quick Charge Technology: Powers a week of workouts with up to eight hours of listening time and a 15 minute quick charge can power up to a full hour of listening.

Heart-pumping bass: Powerful speakers and custom codec deliver the heart-pumping bass and crisp highs of your music and only pause to let you take a call.

Wireless updates: Get the latest firmware improvements sent directly to your headphones from the free Plantronics BackBeat FIT Companion app.

Plantronics offers a one-year warranty for these headphones.

