This deal may make you want to flip.

Is this deal for me?

If you're in the market for a new computer and don't demand a lot out of it, a Chromebook may be the way to go. When compared to computers that run macOS and Windows, the price is way more affordable, and with a deal like this, it's hard to say no.

Right now you can pick up a refurbished ASUS Chromebook Flip for $149.99 (plus a mandatory $5 shipping fee) at Woot. This is $50 less than retailers like B&H are selling used versions for, and $100 cheaper than you can find it new for at Best Buy.

This Chromebook has 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, and a 1.8GHz processor, which is all pretty average for machines in this price range. The touchscreen allows for easier navigation, drawing and more. You'll be covered by a 90-day warranty from ASUS, and Woot does offer a 21-day return policy.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - Simply put: the price. You are getting a heck of a value here for going with the refurbished version instead of a new one.

- Simply put: the price. You are getting a heck of a value here for going with the refurbished version instead of a new one. Things to know before you buy! - As with any Woot deal, there is a risk that this can sell out at any time. If you want one, you'll want to act quickly.

See at Woot

Happy thrifting!