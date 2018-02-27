Anker's PowerPort 5-Port USB-C Wall Charger is currently on sale at Amazon for only $32.19 when you enter promo code BEST2556 at checkout. This wall charger regularly sells around $54, and $40 is the lowest it has ever gone through a direct price drop. We shared a deal in early January that saw it go just below $34, but this deal is even better.

The PowerPort features a USB-C port with Power Delivery with a 30W maximum speed. The other four ports are all USB-A and feature PowerIQ to boost your charging speed up to 2.4A per port for compatible devices. It has a long power cord so you don't need to stay right beside your wall outlet either. This wall charger also includes safety features like surge protection and temperature control to keep your devices charging properly.

Anker includes an 18-month warranty with this wall charger too.

