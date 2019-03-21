With a single Philips Hue smart bulb, you can switch up the feel and mood of a room at any time, going from cozy to vibrant colors with just a tap on your smartphone. Right now, one of the more versatile Philips Hue smart bulbs — the White and Color Ambiance A19 Dimmable LED Smart Bulb — is just $35.47 at Amazon. The bulb regularly sells for nearer $50 when not on sale.

You'll be able to begin controlling this smart bulb using your iOS or Android smartphone right out of the box, or even with your voice if you have a separate device featuring Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, such as the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini, along with the Philips Hue Bridge, which you'll need to purchase separately if you're not already set up with one.

Using your phone and the Hue app, you'll have the ability to choose from over 16 million colors to light your bulb with, along with custom presets if you have more Philips Hue bulbs at home. This bulb is dimmable and can be scheduled to turn on or off at a specific time each day via the app, even while you're away from home.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.