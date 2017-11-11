Add a splash of color to every room!
If you would have told me a few years ago that I would have lights all over my new house that I can control with my voice, I would have told you that you were crazy and walked away. Now, that's the life I live, and I kinda love it.
Amazon is making that life possible for you too by offering the Philips Hue 3-bulb Color Starter Kit for $114, a savings of $30 from its regular price. This happens to be an all-time low for this kit.
- Automate your lighting experience with Philips Hue and control your lights from home or away. Create light schedules from the Philips Hue App and never come home to a dark house.
- Connect to the Hue Bridge, and add up to 50 lights. Expand your system with up to 12 Hue accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.
- Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs and pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.
- Control your lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system.
This kit comes with a Hue Bridge, power adapter, ethernet cable, and three White and Color Ambiance lights. Philips offers a two-year warranty. If you are looking to spend a little less, the 4-bulb White Starter Kit is on sale for $59.99. You'll probably also want to grab a couple extra bulbs to use around the house.
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest price that we have seen on the 3-bulb starter kit. It's around $30 lower than this kit normally sells for, and this price likely won't last.
- Things to know before you buy! - These lights get addictive. Before you know it, the four bulbs will turn into eight, then 10 and then who knows. If you want to get started for a little less, you can pick up the 4-bulb white starter kit for $59.99.
