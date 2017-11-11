Add a splash of color to every room!

Is this deal for me?

If you would have told me a few years ago that I would have lights all over my new house that I can control with my voice, I would have told you that you were crazy and walked away. Now, that's the life I live, and I kinda love it.

Amazon is making that life possible for you too by offering the Philips Hue 3-bulb Color Starter Kit for $114, a savings of $30 from its regular price. This happens to be an all-time low for this kit.

Automate your lighting experience with Philips Hue and control your lights from home or away. Create light schedules from the Philips Hue App and never come home to a dark house.

Connect to the Hue Bridge, and add up to 50 lights. Expand your system with up to 12 Hue accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.

Install the LED lights as you would install ordinary bulbs and pair them with the Hue Bridge, which allows you to control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.

Control your lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system.

This kit comes with a Hue Bridge, power adapter, ethernet cable, and three White and Color Ambiance lights. Philips offers a two-year warranty. If you are looking to spend a little less, the 4-bulb White Starter Kit is on sale for $59.99. You'll probably also want to grab a couple extra bulbs to use around the house.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest price that we have seen on the 3-bulb starter kit. It's around $30 lower than this kit normally sells for, and this price likely won't last.

Things to know before you buy! - These lights get addictive. Before you know it, the four bulbs will turn into eight, then 10 and then who knows. If you want to get started for a little less, you can pick up the 4-bulb white starter kit for $59.99.

