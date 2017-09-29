Parrot's MiniDrones are a great entry point for first-time flyers.

Getting into the drone craze doesn't have to be as expensive as you think. You can pick up a refurbished Rolling Spider Quadcopter MiniDrone by Parrot for just $18 at Daily Steals when you enter promo code THRFTRQUAD at checkout. That's $7 less than the next lowest price we found at TechRabbit. This product is available in red, white and blue.

This acrobatic drone can jump across gaps, roll up walls and fly high. There are detachable wheels so you can fly with even greater agility. Twist and turn 90 or 180 degrees instantly, or use the pre-programmed acrobatic moves to impress your friends.

The Rolling Spider can be controlled with your smartphone or tablet using the free application, FreeFlight Pro. It also has a vertical camera which takes pictures every 16 milliseconds to determine your speed.

Daily Steals has another Parrot MiniDrone on sale currently too - the Jumping Sumo for $19.99. It can't fly, however it does live stream video directly to the FreeFlight app which the Rolling Spider can't accomplish. These drones are at the perfect price to be a toy for your kid, or for your first attempt at being a pilot before you take on something like the DJI Mavic Pro.

