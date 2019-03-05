The Panasonic eneloop CC55 Quick Charger Kit is down to $34.99 at B&H. The same kit goes for over $45 on Amazon when in stock at all. This is part of B&H's DealZone, so the price won't last past today.

The kit comes with eight AA batteries, four AAA batteries, and an advanced Quick Charge 3-hour battery charger all in one package. Each battery has 800mAh and a 2100 cycle, which means they can be recharged up to 2100 times. They will maintain their charge for a long time (up to 10 years) when not in use. The charger works with both sizes and any combo, and it has built-in safeguards to automatically turn off when the batteries are fully charged.

