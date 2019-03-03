The Owlet Smart Sock 2 baby monitor is down to $209.99 on Amazon. This sale is part of Amazon's daily deals, which means it's a very temporary drop. The baby monitor normally sells for $300, and the only other time it has dropped from that price was for Black Friday.

So the Owlet Smart Sock 2 is pretty simple. You attach the sock to your baby's foot and it connects wirelessly to a base station that you can use as a monitor for your baby's heart rate and oxygen levels. If you have a newborn that has oxygen issues, it's a great way to keep track. The base station glows green to let you know everything's alright and uses lights, sounds, and smartphone notifications (the app is available on iOS and Android) when things change.

You'll get three washable socks that wrap around the foot, and they can connect up to 100 feet away via Bluetooth. The socks fit infants between 0 and 18 months or 6 to 25 pounds, and they can be hand washed. Alternate what foot you put them on each night, and keep the monitor at least three feet away from the crib.

