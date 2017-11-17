Set it and forget it.
This Otium fast wireless charger dock is down to $13.96 with code CISLSVRY on Amazon. The lowest this charger has ever gone before was $16. We've never seen a cut down to $14 through direct price drops.
This device works with any phone that uses wireless charging, including the new iPhone X or Android smartphones.
Features include:
- Lighting charging technology leading a 1.4 times fast charging for this wireless phone charger
- The wireless charger work even with a case on the phone. Works with most cases.
- Enjoy the latest charging technology with your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X on this wireless charger
- The Fast Charge Mode is compatible only with Samsung Galaxy Note 8 S8, S8+/S8 Plus, Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge. Other Qi-enabled devices will charge at standard wireless charging speeds
- Charge your phone either horizontally or vertically. Keep watching movies or enjoying your music or making a call while charging on the stand.
- Temperature control, surge protection, short-circuit prevention and more protect you and your phone..
- No Wires, No Beeps, No Lights: Sleep-friendly. Forget about all tangled up wires, beeping sounds and annoying lights and invest in this modern mobile phone charger! Its LED indicator will automatically shut off after 10 seconds.
This device comes with a risk free 30-day return policy and is covered by a one-year warranty.
Reader comments
Just tried it twice and it says "The promotional code you entered cannot be applied to your purchase."? Anyone else seeing the same thing?
I'm also having the same problem
John Levite, why is the code not working?