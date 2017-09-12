Listening to the radio and its countless commercials regarding products you hardly ever care about can be such a waste of time. Ditch the controlled playlists and songs you don't want to hear over and over for Otium's Bluetooth FM Transmitter which is now available at Amazon for just $12.99 when you enter promo code Y2RJCO6I at checkout to save $5 off its regular price.

Plug Otium's FM Transmitter into your cigarette lighter socket and tune it and your radio to the same station. After connecting it to your phone via Bluetooth, you can play audio from your device straight through your car's speakers. The transmitter includes two built-in USB ports which can both be used to charge your phone, while one can read MP3 files off your device too.

Special Design - Amazing 1.44'' LED display can show current voltage of the storage battery of your car, also the name of songs playing from TF Cards or phone number when incoming call, and FM channel and volume

Great Sound Quality - A2DP supports a stereo music lossless transfer to your car speaker. Built-in microphone feature offers you a hands free talking and wonderful music.

Frequency Range - FM Transmitters range from 87.5Mhz to 108.0Mhz; Supports AUX output and input, also supports full frequency point to launch.

Broad Compatibility - Work best with iPad (max speed), iPhone (max speed), iPod, HTC, Blackberry, MP3 Players, PDAs, Mobile Phones; Supports TF/SD Card & A2DP& USB input, only MP3/WMA format.

Complete your hands-free car setup with this $10 magnetic car mount by Anker. It clips into your air vent and uses a strong magnet to keep your phone in a safe place while you're driving.

