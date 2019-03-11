You can take $12 off the cost of one of Orico's 7-port USB 3.0 desktop hubs when you enter coupon code P5RV3KYJ at checkout. That code works for both the 7-port hubs listed, bringing them down to just $17.99 apiece and it also takes $8 off the 4-port hub if you don't need quite so much I/O.

As well as looking super cool, the Orico hubs transform one USB port on your laptop or desktop PC into seven giving more places to plug in peripherals and a high-speed data transfer speed of up to 5Gbps. The hubs also make it more convenient than reaching around the back of your machine if you regularly find yourself plugging and unplugging things. The hubs each have two independent power supply interfaces to ensure sufficient power is provided to all your connected devices. An 18-month warranty is also provided with your purchase.

