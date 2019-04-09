Use coupon code BHF2F498 during checkout at Amazon to score an Orico 2-Outlet Surge Protector for $9.49. Typically it'd cost you double that price. We've never seen a steeper discount on this product before.

Thanks to code BHF2F498 , you can save 50% on this power strip. For less than the cost of your daily lunch, you'll get two outlets and four smart USB ports.

This power strip is simple, but effective. It features two AC outlets and four USB ports. The USB ports detect your device and smartly charge it as quickly as possible, delivering up to 2.4A per port. There's built-in protection against surges, overloads, and things like that. Your purchase includes an 18-month warranty. Over 700 customer reviews left this with an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Some customers also decided to pick up mounting tape with their purchase, which you may wish to do as well.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.