Don't let grass ruin your life.

The Orbit B-hyve 6-station controller is down to $68.99 on Amazon. It normally sells around $100 and has never dropped this low before.

This Orbit B-hyve 12-station smart sprinkler system controller is also on sale for $82.99. It regularly sells right around $120. It has seen a few drops close to $90 but those have all been temporary and never as low as this.

Compare this to the Rachio sprinkler controller, which is the market leader for these sort of devices. An 8-zone Rachio is $200. You're getting a lot more value from the Orbit with 6 stations for $69. The Orbit has 4.5 stars based on 765 user reviews.

Features include:

The B-hyve app is fully functional for Android, iOS or web devices, and gives you control wherever you need it. Program your timer on the app, at the timer, or let the weather-based software create a program for you

WeatherSense technology provides watering based on site conditions such as slope, soil type, sun/shade, forecast ET and live weather feeds. It automatically adjusts your controller to deliver the right amount of water to your plants

Utilize the swing panel for easy access to the angled wiring terminals, which makes wiring simple and convenient, and the plug-and-go line cord that can also be cut for hardwired applications

Made in the USA with global materials, the B-hyve comes in a weather-resistant case, allowing you to mount your timer indoors or outdoors without risk of weather damage, and a locking cabinet that keeps your timer safe from harm

Integrate your B-hyve timer with use of Catch Cups (Orbit 26250) to save up to 50% more water than with traditional controllers. Optimize the way you water, so you can keep everything lush and green without breaking the bank

Get an Alexa device like the Amazon Echo Dot to enable voice control.

See at Amazon