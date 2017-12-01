Pretty sure "oontz" is an onomatopoeia of bass sounds.

The Oontz Angle 3 Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $34.99 on Amazon. It normally sells around $50. We didn't see any spectacular drops on this speaker over the Black Friday weekend. This is the lowest price drop ever and the only deal we've seen in a while.

The features include:

Crystal clear sound and bass. Surprisingly loud with 14 Watts driving Dual Precision Stereo Woofers --- Perfect home speaker and travel speaker

Our advanced antenna design provides an amazing wireless bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet

OontZ Wireless Dual Pairing - quickly and easily set up two speakers to play together - one as left channel, one as right channel for incredible stereo sound separation up to 100 feet apart

IPX6 showerproof/splashproof/rainproof

For watching videos and playing the audio through the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra you can change the firmware to optimize for video, which reduces latency and improves the lip sync between the video and audio

Up to 20 hours of battery life and built-in mic for hands-free conversations

The Angle 3 Ultra has 4.5 stars based on 104 user reviews.

The Oontz has an odd shape, so you need an odd-shaped carrying case if you want to keep it nice on the go. Good thing Cambridge sells one for just $10.

See on Amazon