Pretty sure "oontz" is an onomatopoeia of bass sounds.
The Oontz Angle 3 Ultra portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $34.99 on Amazon. It normally sells around $50. We didn't see any spectacular drops on this speaker over the Black Friday weekend. This is the lowest price drop ever and the only deal we've seen in a while.
The features include:
- Crystal clear sound and bass. Surprisingly loud with 14 Watts driving Dual Precision Stereo Woofers --- Perfect home speaker and travel speaker
- Our advanced antenna design provides an amazing wireless bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet
- OontZ Wireless Dual Pairing - quickly and easily set up two speakers to play together - one as left channel, one as right channel for incredible stereo sound separation up to 100 feet apart
- IPX6 showerproof/splashproof/rainproof
- For watching videos and playing the audio through the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra you can change the firmware to optimize for video, which reduces latency and improves the lip sync between the video and audio
- Up to 20 hours of battery life and built-in mic for hands-free conversations
The Angle 3 Ultra has 4.5 stars based on 104 user reviews.
The Oontz has an odd shape, so you need an odd-shaped carrying case if you want to keep it nice on the go. Good thing Cambridge sells one for just $10.
Reader comments
I owned this speaker....for one day.
No matter what the marketing material says, it is NOT a loud speaker with good bass.
I tried it with two Bluetooth sources, it was quite tinny at high volumes.
I bought it specifically because I needed a fairly loud speaker.
This ain't it!
Joe