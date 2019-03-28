The black Oontz Angle 3 enhanced stereo edition waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $20.99 when you clip the $4 off on-page coupon. This speaker normally sells for around $28, but it's currently down to around $25 without the coupon. All other colors are $30 or more.

The Bluetooth has a range of 100 feet. The battery lasts up to 14 hours. It's IPX5 water resistant. Plus this is a great low price.

There are a lot of Oontz Angle 3 speakers, but this one has enhanced stereo functionality for a greater clarity of sound with dual-precision acoustic drivers. The bass output is enhanced as well with a passive bass radiator. The triangular design and downward facing radiator enhance the sound quality. The speaker is also very loud with no distortion at maximum volume.

The Bluetooth connectivity helps you stream from your favorite apps like Spotify or Pandora and any of your favorite Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices. The battery life lasts up to 14 hours, and it has a built-in mic for hands free communication. Users give it 4.3 stars based on a ridiculous 32,000 reviews.

