The Ooma Telo free home phone service device is down to $63 as part of Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day. This is the lowest price ever for the Ooma Telo, matching a drop it hasn't seen since April. Over the last six months, its street price has fluctuated around $80-90.
If you haven't heard of Ooma Telo before, it's basically a system that wants to replace your landline or any landline you might be paying for but not using (through a cable bundle, for example). Once you pay for the initial device, the only thing you'll pay for after that is monthly taxes ($3-6 depending on where you live). Given how much your cable bundle might be costing you, this system could end up paying for itself within a year.
Ooma Telo creates a landline that uses your home Internet connection. It gets you free nationwide calling, call waiting, caller ID, 911 service, a call log history and voicemail. It's easy to set up, comes with good mobile apps, and you can keep your original phone number if you want. Ooma also has some neat extra features like sending voicemail to email or text message and also lets you block known telemarketers.
Ooma Telo is better than other VoIP services like Vonage because you're paying up front for the device and then, except for taxes, don't have to pay for anything ever again unless you want to. With Vonage's best deal you're paying $10 a month, which means Ooma Telo pays for itself over that service in half a year with this deal.
Reader comments
I don't understand having a home phone these days.
Why would this be better than just re-purposing an old smartphone to run Google Voice?
I guess it depends on the tech-savvyness of whoever's buying it. I think something like the Ooma Telo could be set up by the grandkids and looks kind of like an answering machine when they were separate from the phone base back in the day, it wouldn't be too difficult to quickly learn how to use vs. a repurposed smartphone/Google Voice set-up for some. I can completely see someone saying "so, my home telephone number is up in the clouds now? With the Google? I dunno, doesn't seem safe....."
I think of my dad, who just got his first smartphone last year (after Verizon was charging him smartphone prices for dumbphone service, but that's another story altogether), and if he was interested in saving money on his landline (I shudder to think what that's costing him), this is something I could get running for him with a couple of hours in an afternoon.
Just get an Obi 200 box for $40 and use your Google Voice number for free. No taxes. That's what I use with an old cordless phone. As easy as setting up the Ooma box.
My wife and I have had an Ooma Telo for a few years now, the model just before this one. I think this model improved on the internal speaker which was very shrill and tinny on the model we've got, so we just use our home phone's voicemail instead of the Ooma (my wife's not very tech-inclined anyway, so the option to listen to voicemail from anyway through the Ooma website wasn't a huge draw.)
It's cheap as all heck, we pay a couple of bucks a month for regulatory fees/911/etc., the sound quality's no different than a normal landline phone to my ears, and we've recommended it to multiple people. It's easy to set up, works like a charm.
I got magikjack. Much cheaper than this, great mobile app and very reliable service so far.