Your phone shouldn't be the only thing dressed up this Halloween!

Is this deal for me?

Today only, Amazon is offering 35% off a huge selection of Halloween costumes. There are almost 400 to choose from, for pets, kids, and grownups.

Chances are you already know where you're going on Halloween. Do you have your costume yet? Don't be the person that waits too long, rushes to the mall, and spends $50 on something that was popular two years ago. This highly-rated Men's Plundering Pirate Costume is $31.99, which is a historic low price (plus it looks really cool). Or you could go the couples' costume route and pick up a Classic Pink Princess (AKA Peach) costume for $27.99. Now you just need a Super Mario.

If you're shopping for the little ones, you can choose from classic favorites and new licensed characters that your child is sure to love. For example, the pictured bestselling Rubie's Toddler PAW Patrol Marshall Costume in size small is on sale for $10.30. Another favorite costume this year is Wonder Woman, and the Rubie's Justice League Wonder Woman Tutu Dress is only $15.55. Popular sizes and styles are going fast, so shop quickly if you are interested.

Quick Categories:

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - Sales on Halloween costumes are nothing new, but the trouble is that the longer you wait, the harder it may be to find the perfect outfit.

- Sales on Halloween costumes are nothing new, but the trouble is that the longer you wait, the harder it may be to find the perfect outfit. Things to know before you buy! - Don't forget your accessories. A trick-or-treat bucket, a wig, some costume makeup....double-check that your costume includes everything, because they often come with the basics and it's up to you to supply the rest.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!