Today only, select Greenworks 24V Power Tools are on sale at Amazon with prices starting at just $18. If you're looking to keep your lawn looking nice and trimmed this summer, you do not want to miss out on this one.

Among the deals on Amazon today include offers like a 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer/Edger for $30 , which regularly sells for around $50, and this 10-Inch Cordless Chainsaw for $64 , saving around $30 off its average price.

Some of these power tools do not come with a battery, which greatly helps you save cash as opposed to some of the bundles which include them. Luckily, today's sale has a battery on sale in case you're buying a product which doesn't come with one; you can pick it up for $37 right now, as opposed to its regular price of up to $70. You can also pick up a battery charger today for $18.

A few of the other great tools on sale include:

90/130 MPH Dual Speed Cordless Blower for $52 (was $83)

8.3-inch Cordless Pole Saw for $77 (was ~$119)

Cordless Handheld Vacuum for $67 (was $80)

To get a better look at the products on sale today, make sure to head to Amazon and check out the sale before the night ends.

