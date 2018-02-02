We haven't seen a deal on this monitor in months!

The Omron Series 10 wireless Bluetooth blood pressure monitor is down to $54.99 when you clip the $10 off on-page coupon on the Amazon product page. That brings the price down to the lowest we've seen since September. The Omron 10 has been selling for $65 or higher since that time.

Bluetooth definitely makes the whole setup a lot easier, but if you don't need that and want to save a few dollars, you can get the non-Bluetooth version of the Omron Series 10 on sale for $50.82 by clicking the 20% off on-page coupon right now.

This blood pressure monitor allows two different users to review up to 100 readings and receive those readings by smartphone using the Omron app. The integrated Bluetooth makes the whole process very simple. On the screen it automatically displays the last three readings taken within 10 minutes and compares them to normal blood pressure levels.

It includes four AA batteries, but if you need more you should get an 8-pack of AA rechargeable batteries for $14 so you don't have to worry about replacing them for a while.

Want one a little more high-tech? the Omron Evolv — which Modern Dad took a look at last year — is also on sale for $69, down from $99. This one hooks into your phone and works alongside an Android or iOS app.

