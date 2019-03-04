The Omega Pro 80600 Power Bank and Jump Starter is down to just $35.99 at Woot today only. This deal saves you $14 off its current price at Amazon, though it normally sells for over $60 there. We've never seen it drop this low, either. Woot offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members and $6 shipping for everyone else.

This portable 6000mAh power bank doubles as a jump starter for your vehicle. It's compact enough to stash in your glove box or center console and is capable of charging two USB devices simultaneously. There are various built-in safety features to protect against overloads, short circuits, and more. At this price, there's no reason to stay unprepared.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.